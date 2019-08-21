Image Source : AMAZON Amazon inaugurates its world largest campus in Hyderabad

E-Commerce major Amazon on Wednesday inaugurated its world largest campus in Hyderabad.

It is the only Amazon-owned campus out side USA and would house over 15,000 employees of its over 62,000 employee base in India, a press release said.

"With 15,000 work points across 1.8 million sqft in office space, built on three million sqft of construction area, this is Amazon's single largest building in the world in terms of total area," it said.

Amazon laid foundation stone for this campus on March 30 in 2016.

