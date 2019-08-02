An Amazon.com Inc-Reliance Industries deal may be in the offing, say reports

Friday, August 02, 2019
     
New Delhi Published on: August 02, 2019 21:19 IST
Amazon.com Inc has recently been in talks with Reliance Industries' retail unit to buy a stake in India's biggest brick-and-mortar retailer, a Reuters report has said.

It is held that the said partnership will help the duo counter Walmart, which last year invested $16 billion in Flipkart -- further helping them in their battle for a bigger share of India's fast-growing e-commerce market.

Reliance, in late December, had got a major push after the government modified rules around foreign direct investment (FDI) in e-commerce, creating additional hurdles for companies such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Another source, according to Reuters, said Amazon had been pondering a proposal to purchase an up to 26 per cent stake in the Reliance unit since at least February.

Reliance was previously in talks with China's Alibaba to sell a stake in Reliance Retail, but a deal could not be sealed due to differences in valuation.

