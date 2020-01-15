WATCH: Dressed in Indian traditional attire, Amazon boss Jeff Bezos pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat

Image Source : @JEFFBEZOS TWITTER Amazon chief Jeff Bezos pays homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in New Delhi

E-commerce major Amazon's global CEO Jeff Bezos, dressed in Indian traditional attire — a white kurta-pajama and orange half jacket — paid homage to Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat as he arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday. Bezos tweeted a video of his visit to Raj Ghat saying paying his respects to someone who truly changed the world.

"Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi," Bezos wrote in a tweet.

Just landed in India and spent a beautiful afternoon paying my respects to someone who truly changed the world. “Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." - Mahatma Gandhi. pic.twitter.com/xDXAT9cBgf — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) January 14, 2020

Wearing a traditional Indian attire of white kurta-pajama and orange Indian high-necked waistcoat, Bezos was seen laying a wreath on the memorial site.

Bezos is on a three-day India visit starting from Tuesday. He is likely to attend an event called 'SAMBhav' organsied by Amazon for MSMEs. He is also likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In addition, he will also meet top Indian businessmen and Bollywood celebrities in Mumbai.

Bezos' India visit comes at a time when the e-commerce player is facing an anti-trust investigation on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers, in India. It had faced similar investigations in the EU and the US.

On Monday, in a major setback ahead of Bezos' visit, fair market watchdog, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) ordered an enquiry into the operations of both Amazon and Flipkart on multiple counts, including deep discounts and exclusive tie-up with preferred sellers.

Finding merit in the allegations leveled by traders' body Delhi Vyapar Mahasangh, the Commission on Monday asked its Director General (DG) to complete the investigation in 60 days from the receipt of the order.

Meanwhile, traders across 300 cities of the country have planned to hold protests under the aegis of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) during Bezos' visit.

Jeff Bezos to meet PM Modi: What's on table

One of the key issues that Jeff Bezos may raise with PM Modi is the protest by small traders in the country who are against e-commerce giants including Amazon, Flipkart for offering deep discounts accusing them of 'unfair business practices'.

Regulatory uncertainties

Speaking on business regulations, Jeff Bezos is so far of the opinion that regulatory stability is the thing that he would always hope for India. Whatever the regulations are... they are stable in time and that's one of the things he is hoping will now be true, Bezos said earlier in a statement.

However, this is another issue which the Amazon chief may raise when he visits India.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ: Telcos seen reviving after 3 years of price wars: Report

ALSO READ: Amazon pumps in over Rs 1,700 crore into India units