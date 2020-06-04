Image Source : PTI/FILE Amazon Air expands aircraft fleet to help more people in Covid-19 situation

Amazon has announced to lease 12 additional 767-300 converted cargo aircraft, increasing their fleet to over 80 aircraft as part of its dedicated air cargo network to help people who rely on items they need delivered directly to their doorstep in these unprecedented times.

The ecommerce giant leased the converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services Group (ATSG that will join Amazon's existing fleet of 70 aircraf.

One of the new aircraft joined Amazon's air cargo operations in May 2020, with the remaining 11 to be delivered in 2021.

The combined experience in the industry and access to a fleet of 767 cargo aircraft make us an ideal partner to support the growth of Amazon Air's fleet, the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

Amazon Air has played a central role during the COVID-19 pandemic by transporting essential PPE supplies for Amazon associates, frontline health workers and relief organizations across the US.

"Amazon Air is critical to ensuring fast delivery for our customers – both in the current environment we are facing, and beyond," said Sarah Rhoads, Vice President of Amazon Global Air.

"During a time when so many of our customers rely on us to get what they need without leaving their homes, expanding our dedicated air network ensures we have the capacity to deliver what our customers want: great selection, low prices and fast shipping speeds," Rhoads added.

