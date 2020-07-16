Pilots' association writes to Air India CMD, protest 60% salary cut

Image Source : PTI Pilots' association writes to Air India CMD, protest 60% salary cuts

The Indian Commercial Pilots' Association on Thursday wrote to Air India CMD Rajiv Bansal and protested a proposal for 60 percent salary cuts. "You had briefed us that the MoCA has given you directions to slash pilots' salary by 60%. This is nowhere at par with market standards. If this is true, then we would like to humbly submit that we would like to seek an appointment with the Honorable Minister of Civil Aviation and return all the appreciation letters given to our pilots by him as well as PM for our service to the nation. Neverthless, we will continue to serve the nation in this time of need," the letter read.

The letter claimed that the pilots had not been paid 70 percent of their salaries since April, 2020. "To discuss a retrospective pay cut on the work done is unfair and humiliating to an employee who has been loyal to the company and the nation. We demand that the management honor our existing agreements till such time a mutually agreed settlement is reached," it further said.

