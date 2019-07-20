Image Source : FILE 7th Pay Commission: HRA for Haryana employees; puts an additional expenditure of Rs 1,900 crore on the state exchequer

The Haryana government on Saturday said it will give house rent allowance to its employees as per the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.

The revised HRA would be implemented with effect from August 1 and would benefit about 3.50 lakh employees, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Chandigarh.

This decision would put an additional expenditure of Rs 1,900 crore on the state exchequer, he said.

The announcement came after Khattar held a meeting with representatives of the employees and trade unions here, an official statement said.

The chief minister also announced that his government will revive the ex-gratia policy for the dependents of the deceased employees that had been discontinued since 1996.

He added the new policy would be implemented with effect from August 1, 2019.

The deceased employees, whose age is 52 years or less or have completed more than 5 years of services, would be covered under the scheme, Khattar said.

He said the dependents of the deceased employees would be given two options either to get salary of the remaining period of service or get a government job of Group C and D categories for that period as per the qualification provided that none of the family member is in the government service.

Those who have not yet get the financial benefit after the death of the employee can still opt for the option of the government job, he added.

Khattar said six months maternity leave would be given to women employees who are engaged under the outsourcing policy of the state government.

He said the financial burden on a contractor on account of this facility would be borne by the state government.

The chief minister said a decision has also been taken to reopen the channel of promotion for the employees of the Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies (PACS) in the central cooperative banks.

He said a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of additional chief secretary Finance, to remove the pay anomalies of tubewell operators of the Public Health Engineering Department working on contractual basis.

Khattar said the state government would continue with the per kilometer scheme of the transport department.

He said 867 new buses would be added to the fleet of the Haryana Roadways.

Tendering process for 367 buses has been completed, whereas a tender for 500 additional buses would be floated soon, he said.

