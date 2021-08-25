Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO 7th Pay Commission DA hike: Uttarakhand govt employees to get benefit from September

7th Pay Commission DA hike: Uttarakhand on Wednesday announced a 28 per cent hike of dearness allowance (DA) to state government employees with effect from September.

"Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has announced to lift the freeze on the payment of dearness allowance (DA) to its employees; the increased 28% DA will be given from September," the chief minister's office said in a statement.

Recently, states including Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar also approved the hike for its employees.

The Bihar government extended a 11% hike in DA for its employees and pensioners. The Himachal Pradesh state government employees and pensioners will also get a 6% hike in DA. The Gujarat government will also pay the DA arrears of three months to over nine lakh state employees and pensioners. It will cost the exchequer Rs 464 crore.

On the other hand, the government employees and pensioners in Jammu and Kashmir will also receive a DA hike from existing 17% to 28%.

Back in July, the government had announced its decision to implement the Cabinet decision to hike dearness allowance for central government employees to 28% from July 1.

