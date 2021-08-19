Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 7th Pay Commission: Uttar Pradesh government employees to get 28% DA hike, CM Yogi announces

7th Pay Commission: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced that the state government has hiked the dearness allowance of government employees. The hike will come into effect from July 2021, the chief minister said in the state assembly.

Earlier, the Bihar government had extended a 11% hike in DA for its employees and pensioners. The Himachal Pradesh state government employees and pensioners will also get a 6% hike in DA.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat government will also pay the DA arrears of three months to over nine lakh state employees and pensioners. It will cost the exchequer Rs 464 crore.

On the other hand, the government employees and pensioners in Jammu and Kashmir will also receive a DA hike from existing 17% to 28%.

Back in July, the government had announced its decision to implement the Cabinet decision to hike dearness allowance for central government employees to 28% from July 1.

