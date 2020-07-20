Image Source : INDIA TV 7th Pay Commission: Central govt employees salary to go up as Centre revises Night Duty Allowance rules

7th Pay Commission: There is a good news for central government employees who perform night duty as Modi government has decided an implementation of Night Duty Allowance (NDA) on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has issued new instructions for Night Duty Allowance.

According to Financial Express, the Central government has ended the previous practice of providing night duty allowance to all employees with one Grade Pay.

As per the new NDA rules, no further compensation will be admissible wherever the working hours have been arrived at after taking into account the night weightage factor.

According to the Government, night duty is any duty performed between 10 pm and 6 am. The basic pay for entitlement of night duty allowance shall have a ceiling of Rs 43,600 per month. A uniform weightage of 10 minutes will be given for every hour of night duty performed.

The govt will make the payment of the NDA at the hourly rate equal to BP+DA/200. This applies to employees of all ministries and departments. The basic pay and DA for the calculation of NDA rates will be the basic pay and DA prevalent as per 7th Pay Commission.

Each employee shall get their NDA based on the basic pay on the day that they are performing night duty.

What is Night Duty Allowance:

Those employees who will be engaged in performing govt. duty during night, i.e. apart from their regular duty hours, will get this special allowance. This allowance under the 7th pay commission will be applicable to employees of each and every department of central govt. like defence, railways, ordinance factories and other various units. The allowances for night duty are given according to the pay band of the employee. For every single night duty, this allowance is provided.

