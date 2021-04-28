Image Source : PTI (FILE) Zomato IPO: Food delivery platform files draft offer document with SEBI for Rs 8,250 cr IPO

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for an initial public offering of Rs 8,250 crore. It filed the draft with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

According to reports, the company will issue a fresh equity shares worth Rs 7,500 crore. Info Edge India Ltd, the largest shareholder in the company, will seel its stake worth Rs 750 crore. Info Edge is the largest shareholder and controls 18.5 per cent in Zomato.

"The Board of Directors of the Company today considered and have given their approval to the company to participate in the said Offer for Sale of up to such number of shares of Zomato Ltd as would aggregate upto Rs 7,500 million," Info Edge said in a regulatory filing.

The terms and conditions of these will be specified in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus, the Red Herring Prospectus and the Prospectus, and in certain other offer documents and agreements, the filing said.

Earlier on April 23, Zomato had announced the appointment of five independent directors on its eight-member board, including four women.

In February, Zomato had raised USD 250 million (over Rs 1,800 crore) in funding from Tiger Global, Kora and others, valuing the online food ordering platform at USD 5.

4 billion.

Last year, Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal had told employees that the company plans to go for an IPO in the first half of 2021.

The online food delivery segment has seen significant growth in the last few years with Zomato and Swiggy competing head-on to grab market share. Zomato's FY20 revenue had jumped over two-fold to USD 394 million (around Rs 2,960 crore) from the previous fiscal, while its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) loss was around Rs 2,200 crore.

