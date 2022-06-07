I-T portal marred with another glitch on first anniversary; Infosys asked to fix issue

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) I-T portal marred with another glitch

The Income Tax Department has directed Infosys to fix the glitch in the I-T portal after many users complained of issues while accessing the platform. According to the department, users are facing issues with the search option on the e-filing portal.

"Issue relating to the search functionality of the e-filing website has come to our notice. The Income Tax Department is seized of the matter. Infosys has been directed to look into it & Infosys has confirmed that they are resolving the issue on priority," Income Tax India said in a tweet.

The issue cropped up on a day when the new e-filing portal marks the first anniversary of its launch. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had launched the new income tax e-filing portal-- www.incometax.gov.in on June 7 last year to provide the taxpayers with a seamless and modern experience.

The portal was developed by Bengaluru-based IT giant Infosys. The company was given the contract to develop the portal in 2019.

This is not the first time when the e-filing portal has experienced a glitch. The portal had a bumpy start since the beginning with taxpayers and professionals reporting glitches and difficulties in its functioning on several occasions. The malfunction had prompted the government to extend the due date of filing tax returns and related forms for all taxpayers.

Meanwhile, Finance Ministry officials assured that there has been no data breach on the portal.

Meanwhile, many users even complained on Twitter that the portal was hacked. However, the I-T Department didn't confirm whether the portal was hacked.

