Filed ITR but getting a mismatch notice? Here's what you can do to resolve it

Filed Income Tax return but getting a mismatch notice regarding information provided to the tax department? Don't worry as these are common scenarios which can be resolved through the compliance portal online.

When does one get a mismatch notice?

The notice is flagged when there is some mismatch in the information provided on the Annual Information Statement (AIS) or TIS (Taxpayer Information System) and the transactions reflected in the Income Tax Return (ITR) filed by a person.

One has to either provide an appropriate explanation or file an updated return to reconcile the discrepancies.

In case if there are discrepancies in the Income Tax return filed, then one has to refer to the compliance portal on the official website.

The compliance portal can be accessed via: eportal.incometax.gov.in and by logging in to the Income Tax portal and then navigating to e-verification hub to find out information related to discrepancies.

A user has to look for the compliance portal in the 'Pending Actions' tab.

Upon finding the compliance portal, click on the link.

The link will further take you to a new website ais.insight.gov.in/ complianceportal/everification

Once the page is opened, look for the 'verification' section

Upon clicking on the 'verification' section, one will get the list of all the mismatches found by the Income-Tax department.

