Budget 2019-20: Aadhaar card under 180 days for NRIs on arrival in India

Image Source : PTI Aadhaar card under 180 days for NRIs on arrival in India

The government on Friday proposed to consider issuing Aadhaar cards to Non-resident Indians (NRI)s with Indian passports in India without having to wait for the necessary 180 days.

Presenting the Budget 2019-20, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government has decided to open Indian embassies and high commissions where India does not have diplomatic missions yet. We have approved 18 new diplomatic missions in Africa.

Meanwhile, The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Centre on a plea challenging the provisions of the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance 2019.

A bench headed by Justice S A Bobde also issued notice to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) seeking its response on the plea which has also challenged the Aadhaar (Pricing of Aadhaar Authentication Services) Regulations, 2019.

The petitioner alleged in his plea that the 2019 ordinance and regulations violates the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.