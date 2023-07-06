‘No PM should be without wife...’: RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lalu Yadav hit headlines after advising Rahul Gandhi to get married.

Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday said whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. His comment comes while responding to a question of a reporter about bout the Prime Minister's face from the Opposition and his earlier advice to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to get married.

Yadav is known for his characteristic sense of humour and tongue-in-cheek remarks during his 1990-2000s heyday.

"Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM's residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..," he said.

At least 300 seats, he claimed when asked how many seats will the alliance get in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Lalu to attend Bengaluru meeting

Yadav said he will travel to Bengaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties on July 17-18. Speaking to reporters at the Patna airport before leaving for Delhi, he said he will go to Bengaluru for preparing the ground for ousting the Narendra Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"I am going to Delhi for my routine medical examination, including blood tests. After that I will come back to Patna, and then go to Bangaluru for the meeting of the opposition parties, and also for preparing the ground for the ouster of the Modi government from the Centre in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," he said.

The second meeting of the 'like-minded' opposition parties will be held in Bengaluru on July 17-18. The first meeting was held in Patna on June 23.

(With PTI/ANI inputs)

