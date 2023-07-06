In Congress meet on Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi says 'BJP can be defeated, if...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Pilot expressed satisfaction saying the party leadership heard his issues

Pilot vs Gehlot: Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday held deliberations with Rajasthan party's leaders on the strategy and poll preparedness, while also seeking to resolve the tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his bete noire Sachin Pilot. Gandhi tried to convince the warring sides saying Congress can retain power if party leaders remained united.

The crucial meeting, amid the NCP coup in Maharashtra, was considered a big attempt to end the tussle between the rivals- Gehlot and Pilot.

What Rahul Gandhi said

Gandhi said at the meeting that BJP can be defeated if we contest the election unitedly. Tell me whenever my support is required, he asserted.

Ashok Gehlot talked about his plans, he said that whatever Rahul ji said, his government did, whether it was a matter of relief from inflation or fighting communal forces, he also said that the government should be formed For this, not only plans, but also a strong organization are needed.

All eyes were on Pilot at the meet as he has been on a rebellion-mode against the Gehlot government over corruption cases which took place during the BJP government.

Pilot and Gehlot both agreed to contest election together under collective leadership in the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly elections.

What Pilot said

"We discussed all issues with open mind; all expressed confidence that we can repeat govt in Rajasthan," said Sachin Pilot after Cong strategy meet.

There was meaningful discussion on how to buck trend of voting out the incumbent government in Rajasthan, he added.

Pilot said he raised issues of corruption of last BJP government, paper leaks and Rajasthan Public Service Commission reform at the meeting.

I'm happy that AICC took note, he added.

Sources said the party may give him a big organisational responsibility ahead of the elections.

Who all were present at the meeting

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary organisation K C Venugopal, AICC in-charge of state Sukhjinder Randhawa, state unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Pilot and other senior leaders from Rajasthan met at the party headquarters in New Delhi at 11 am.

Chief Minister Gehlot, who is recovering from fractures in both his toes, attended the meeting via video conferencing, sources said.

Rajasthan- a swing state

Rajasthan is in focus as the Congress is looking to buck the revolving door trend of the incumbent party being voted out of power and the Gehlot-Pilot tussle making matters more complicated for the party for the upcoming assembly polls.

Pilot vs Gehlot- an old sore for Congress

Gehlot and Pilot have been engaged in a power tussle since the Congress formed government in the state in 2018. In 2020, Pilot led a revolt against the Gehlot government after which he was removed from the posts of the party's state unit president and deputy chief minister.

Last year, an attempt by the high command to effect a leadership change in Rajasthan had failed after Gehlot loyalists dug their heels in and did not allow a legislature party meeting to take place.

Pilot had last month defied a warning from the party and went ahead with a day-long fast targeting Gehlot over his "inaction" on alleged corruption during the previous Raje government.



