'NDA-JD(U) alliance will collapse after six months of Lok Sabha elections,' claims Prashant Kishor

Bihar politics: Hours after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tendered his resignation to Governor Rajendra Arlekar to form a new alliance with the Bhartiya Janata Party, political strategist Prashant Kishor claimed that the new NDA alliance will not last beyond six months after the Lok Sabha elections.

He asserted that Nitish Kumar will flip again before the next assembly elections.

Nitish Kumar joins hands with NDA

JD(U) president Nitish Kumar on Sunday resigned as the Chief Minister of Bihar, saying "things were not working well" for him in the Mahagathbandhan and the opposition bloc INDIA, and staked claim to form a new government with the BJP, which he had dumped less than 18 months ago.

The RJD, despite having the largest number of 79 MLAs in Bihar assembly, including Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the Speaker, seems unwilling to stake claim.

Kumar had joined the Mahagathbandhan in August 2022, when he had snapped ties with the BJP accusing it of trying to "split" his JD(U). He formed a new government with a multi-party coalition that included RJD, Congress and three Left parties.

In the current 243-member Bihar Assembly, JD(U) has 45 MLAs and the BJP 78. Kumar also has the support of one Independent member. Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha, which is already a part of the NDA, has four MLAs. The RJD (79) along with the Congress (19) and the Left parties (16) have a combined 114 MLAs, eight short of a majority.

