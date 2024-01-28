Nitish Kumar returns to NDA: How numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly now?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Bihar Assembly

Bihar politics: Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister of Bihar, once again tendered his resignation, effectively severing ties with the Mahagathbandhan coalition, which included the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress. Kumar has opted to return to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a coalition led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), indicating a shift in his political alliances. This move marks a significant political shift in Bihar's landscape. This potential alliance with the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha elections holds implications not only for Bihar but also for the broader national political scenario, as it could reshape power dynamics and alliances within the state and beyond.

The JDU had contested the last assembly elections in 2020 with the BJP. After the elections, the RJD emerged as the largest party, with 75 seats. The BJP bagged 74 while JDU won 43 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly. After retaining the state for yet another term, the JDU and BJP formed the government. However, Nitish Kumar parted ways from the NDA and formed a grand alliance with Lalu Yadav's RJD, the Congress and Left parties in 2022. Nitish Kumar was also a key member of the Opposition's I.N.D.I.A. bloc.

Here's how numbers stack up in Bihar Assembly

The Bihar Assembly has a total of 243 members and the majority to political party needs 122 to form government in Bihar.

NDA:

BJP: 78

JDU: 45

HAM: 04

Independent: 01

Total: 128

I.N.D.I.A.

RJD: 79

Congress: 19

CPI-ML: 12

CPM: 02

CPI: 02

Total: 114

Others:

AIMIM: 01

Also Read: Bihar crisis LIVE: Nitish Kumar resigns as CM again to join hands with BJP, big jolt to I.N.D.I.A bloc

Also Read: Will leave I.N.D.I.A bloc to form new alliance: Nitish Kumar after resigning as Bihar CM