Bihar: Patna Customs destroy tablets, cough syrup worth Rs 9.54 crore

Over 4,589 kg of narcotics, 34,325 tablets and 25,975 bottles of cough syrup worth Rs 9.54 crore were destroyed by the Patna Customs and Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday, officials said on Friday.

According to a statement by the Commissioner of Customs (Preventive), Patna, "The disposal was done as per procedure prescribed under the law after obtaining necessary permission from competent authorities".

"The department has disposed of the narcotics substances by incineration," it said.

The destruction was carried out in the presence of members of the drug disposal committee headed by the additional commissioner, deputy commissioner (disposal) Customs (Prev), HQ Patna and the deputy/assistant commissioner of customs (P) division Motihari, Muzaffarpur and Raxaul. The committee was formed by the commissioner, customs (P) commissionerate (Patna), it added.

