  4. Bihar: Several coaches of North East Express train derail near Buxar, at least one dead

The Kamakhya-bound 12506 North East Express train derailed around 9:35 pm on Wednesday. Ambulances from Bhojpur and Patna have been dispatched to the incident site. The cause of the derailment is not known as of now.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Shashwat Bhandari
New Delhi
Updated on: October 11, 2023 23:43 IST
Train number 12506 North East Express derails near Buxar in
Image Source : INDIA TV Train number 12506 North East Express derails near Buxar in Bihar.

Bihar: At least one person has died after 3-5 coaches of Kamakhya-bound North East Superfast train derailed at Raghunathpur railway station in Bihar's Buxar district, Railway officials informed on Wednesday.

Officials said that some coaches of train number 12506 North East Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Kamakhya derailed at 9:35 pm near Raghunathpur station of Danapur division.

India Tv - Bihar, North East Express train derails

Image Source : INDIA TVA Kamakhya-bound North East Express train derailed near Buxar in Bihar.

The Northern Railways has issued helpline numbers which incude: Helpline number PNBE - 9771449971, DNR - 8905697493, ARA - 8306182542, COML CNL - 7759070004.

The cause of the incident is not known at the moment but a rescue operation has been launched.

"We have sent 15 ambulance and buses with SDM to give immediate relief to passengers from Bhojpur and all the officials are on high alert... we are at hospitals for any assistance," said Ara District Magistrate.

In addition to this, an accident relief vehicle along with the medical team and officials has left for the incident site.

Several other ambulances have also been dispatched from Patna and an alert has been sent to hospitals including PMCH, NMCH and IGIMS in Patna... serious as well as other injured passengers will be admitted directly in Patna hospitals, officials said.

Patna DM Chandrashekhar Singh informed that the injured will also be sent to Patna AIIMS.

More to follow...

