'Nitish Kumar was beaten by goons of Lalu': BJP's Samrat Choudhary hits out at Bihar CM | VIDEO

Bihar BJP president Samrat Choudhary on Wednesday targeted state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over his comment on his father, saying how can Kumar forget how badly RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav treated him in the past.

"I want to remind you, Nitish Babu, do you remember how much Lalu Yadav had got you beaten? How Lalu's goons assaulted you in Gorail. You should not forget those memories," Choudhary said.

The Luv-Kush community made Kumar the chief minister but he betrayed them, he alleged.

Kumar is only loyal to Lalu and his son, the BJP leader added.

"He (Kumar) said he honoured my father and helped him in the politics. The JD-U leader is 20 years younger than my father. When Kumar used to roam around wearing half pants, my father was serving the country. He was in the army. He fought three wars for the country and then entered politics," Choudhary said.

Earlier in the day, the CM targeted Choudhary and his father Shakuni Choudhary saying they keep changing parties every day.

"Shakuni Choudhary left us. Where does he stand today? Why should I talk about him? It doesn't make any sense. His words also make no sense. He is confused on what to speak and what not," Kumar said.

JD-U leader Shakuni joined Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha in 2015 and his son is now in the BJP holding top post in the party in Bihar.

