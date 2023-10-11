Will continue to play 'Candy Crush': Baghel hits back at BJP after Malviya tweets his pic playing online game

Follow us on Image Source : X Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel is playing Candy Crush during a meeting

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit back at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over its leader Amit Malviya's X post in which he spotted the CM playing 'Candy Crush' during a poll-related party meeting.



"Earlier, the BJP had objections that why do I ride a cart, why do I ride a 'bhaunra', why do I play 'gilli danda', why are Chhattisgarh Olympics being held in the state? Got a photo before a meeting yesterday in which I'm playing Candy Crush. Now BJP has objections to that too. In fact, they have an objection to my existence," Baghel reacted to Malviya's post on X.

He said, but it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who would stay in power and who would not.

"I will keep riding the cart and playing 'gilli danda'. Candy Crush is also my favorite in which I have passed the levels well and that will also continue. Rest of Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless," the CM added.

Amit Malviya's post

BJP leader Malviya took a swipe at Baghel on the CM's picture playing Candy Crush, saying the Congress leader knows his government will not return.

"Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is also relaxed, he knows that no matter how much he fights, the government will not come. Perhaps that is why instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH," Malviya posted on X.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Assembly election will be held in two phases on November 7 and 17 and the vote counting will take place on December 3.

Also read: NewsClick case: Days after Delhi Police raids, CBI conducts searches at premises of media firm office