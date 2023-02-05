NIA arrests 2 PFI members from Bihar's Motihari in connection with Phulwari Sharif terror module case

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

NIA raids in Bihar: In a major development, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) arrested at least two members of the Popular Front of India (PFI) in a case related to a conspiracy by the banned group to carry out targeted killings in Bihar.

According to the statement released by the NIA Spokesperson on Sunday, it arrested Tanveer Raza alias "Barkati" and Mohammad Abid alias "Aryan"-- residents of Motihari's Bahadurpur village. The arrests were made following back-to-back raids in eight different locations in the state.

As per the investigating agency, the duo had arranged weapons and ammunition to carry out targeted killings in several regions of the state. "With these arrests, a PFI module planning targeted killings and disrupting communal harmony has been unearthed and busted," the spokesperson said.

It categorically mentioned that at least four persons were arrested in the case earlier and added several incriminating articles and documents related to the PFI that were seized from their possession.

PFI members had posted objectionable videos on social media

According to NIA, the case was initially registered on July 12 last year at Police Station Phulwarisharif in Patna and re-registered by the NIA after a few days. "The raids and arrests were made in connection with the case which pertains to involvement of PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and unlawful activities...(they) had assembled for that purpose in the Phulwarisharif area of Patna.

"A recce had already been conducted to execute a target. The arms and ammunition had been handed over to a PFI trainer, Yakoob, who had been conducting training sessions for PFI cadres," the spokesperson said.

He said Yakoob had posted a derogatory and inflammatory video on Facebook which was aimed at disturbing the peace and communal harmony. "Other users of Facebook had commented and trolled this post abusively. Yakoob and the two arrested accused had identified some of them and had conspired to execute the killing of targeted persons," the spokesperson said. The spokesperson said Yakoob is absconding and efforts are on to arrest him.

