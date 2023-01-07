NIA files chargesheet in 'Ghazwa-e-Hind' case for radicalizing youth over social media

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NIA filed the chargesheet against a resident of Phulwarisharif in the case relating to the radicalization of impressionable youth over various social media platforms.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against an accused in the 'Gazwa-e-Hind' case. The chargesheet was filed against Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias 'Tahir Ahmed,' a resident of Phulwarisharif, in the case relating to the radicalization of impressionable youth over various social media platforms.

The case was initially registered on July 14 last year at the Phulwarisharif police station, and re-registered by the NIA eight days later. The spokesperson said investigations have revealed that Danish was the admin of WhatsApp group 'Ghazwa E Hind' created by a Pakistani national namely Zain, and had added many people from India as well as other countries to the group in order to radicalize them and constitute them into sleeper cells for carrying out terrorist activities.

"Danish had created the said 'Ghazwa E Hind' group on different social media platforms viz WhatsApp, Telegram, and Bip Messenger. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of 'BDGhazwa E HindBD' and had added Bangladeshi nationals," the spokesperson said. The official said Danish was chargesheeted under various sections of the IPC and the UAPA.

