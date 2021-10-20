Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). National Investigation Agency carries out raids at multiple places in J&K.

On Wednesday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at different places in Kashmir in connection with the terror funding case and the recent civilian killings.

Police sources said the NIA assisted by the local police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) carried out raids in north Kashmir's Baramulla district as a part of its crackdown on suspects following the recent killings of local and non-locals civilians in Kashmir.

NIA conducted raids at around 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in a recent terrorism conspiracy case. Searches are underway in Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam.

The case pertains to hatching of conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist attacks by members of proscribed terrorist organizations such as JeM, LeT, HM, Al Badr and their frontal affiliates such as TRF, PAFF.

"These raids were conducted in two villages of Fatehgarh and Audora in Baramulla district. Houses of Arif Manzoor Sheikh of Fatehgarh and Hurriyat (Geelani) activist Abdul Rashid Rather of Audora were raided," sources said.

The NIA has intensified raids after the recent killings of civilians and sources say that these raids may continue.

Also Read: NIA likely to takeover Kashmir civilian killings probe

Also Read: NIA arrests 5 terror associates in multiple raids in Jammu and Kashmir

Latest India News