Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jitan Ram Manjhi, HAM leader and former Bihar CM, to contest from Gaya

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Bihar Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Gaya seat as the NDA candidate, said HAM national president Santosh Kumar Suman.

"Jitan Ram Manjhi of NDA's Hum Party will contest from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat. Manjhi we will go among the public with our agenda, said Suman.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Kumar Sarvjeet from the Gaya Lok Sabha seat.

List of constituencies to be contested by BJP, JDU, LJP, HAM and RLM

The NDA announced seat-sharing in Bihar ahead of high-voltage Lok Sabha elections. BJP leader Vinod Tawde announced that the BJP will be contesting in 17 Lok Sabha seats, while JD(U) will contest in 16 seats, and LJP (Ram Vilas) in five seats. Additionally, two other parties will contest in one seat each, with Hindustani Awam Morcha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha each contesting in one seat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party to contest 17 seats including Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Aurangabad, Madhubani, Araria, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Maharajganj, Saran, Ujiarpur, Begusarai, Nawada, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar and Sasaram. Meanwhile, the BJP decided to leave Sheohar for the JDU. The LJP also parted ways with Nawada for the BJP. The JDU left Gaya and Karakat for the HAM and the RLM respectively.

The Janata Dal-United to contest 16 seats including Valmiki Nagar, Sitamarhi, Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Madhepura, Gopalganj, Siwan, Bhagalpur, Banka, Munger, Nalanda, Jahanabad and Sheohar.

The Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) to contest 5 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar including Vaishali, Hajipur, Samastipur, Khagaria and Jamui. The Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) to contest only the Gaya seat while Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) will fight the Karakat seat.

Voting in Bihar to take place in 7 phases

Bihar will head to polls in all seven phases of the polling of votes in the Lok Sabha elections. Here is a list of constituencies that will head to polls in phases:

Phase 1: Aurangabad, Gaya, Nawada and Jamui.

Phase 2: Kishanganj, Banka, Bhagalpur, Purnia and Katihar

Phase 3: Jhanjharpur, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura and Khagaria

Phase 4: Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai and Munger

Phase 5: Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Saran and Hajipur

Phase 6: Valmiki Nagar, Paschim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Vaishali, Gopalganj, Siwan and Maharajganj

Phase 7: Nalanda, Patana Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat and Jahanabad

