Thursday, March 21, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Polls: RJD releases first list of 4 candidates, fields JDU turncoat Abhay Kushwaha from Aurangabad

As per the sources, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) may offer only 7 seats out of 40 in Bihar to Congress for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections as per their pact. The Lalu Yadav-led party wants to field its candidates in every seat where the JDU is likely to contest.

Reported By : Nitish Chandra Edited By : Arushi Jaiswal
Patna
Updated on: March 21, 2024 12:28 IST
Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, RJD, Lok Sabha polls
Image Source : PTI (FILE) RJD chief Lalu Yadav and party leader Tejashwi Yadav

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Thursday released its first list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. RJD has announced candidates for all four seats which will go for polling in the first phase.

  1. Gaya: Kumar Sarvjeet
  2. Nawada: Shravan Kushwaha
  3. Aurangabad: Abhay Kushwaha
  4. Jamui: Archana Ravidas

It is pertinent to mention Abhay Kushwaha, who has been given the ticket from Aurangabad, had recently joined RJD after leaving Nitish Kumar's JDU.

The seat-sharing arrangement within the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) has not been concluded as of yet. However, reports suggest that RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav is allocating the party symbol to his candidates. Lalu Yadav has been officially empowered to make all decisions following the RJD executive meeting held on Wednesday (March 20). Senior RJD leader Shyam Rajak mentioned after the parliamentary party meeting that Lalu Yadav would now be at the forefront of the coalition. He stated that Lalu Yadav would determine the inclusion of members in the coalition.

Lok Sabha elections 

Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning from April 19 and results will be announced on June 4. The Election Commission has said that the Lok Sabha elections will be held in 7 phases. In Bihar, voting for the first phase will begin on April 19 and voting for the seventh phase will take place on June 1. 

The other phases will be on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Bypolls will also be held for 26 assembly constituencies, Kumar said at a press conference flanked by two new Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

Also Read: Chirag Paswan says he will contest from Bihar's Hajipur as NDA candidate in Lok Sabha elections

Also Read: Rohini Acharya, Lalu Yadav's daughter, to contest from Saran Lok Sabha seat as RJD candidate: Sources

 

