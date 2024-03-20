Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Bihar
  4. Chirag Paswan says he will contest from Bihar's Hajipur as NDA candidate in Lok Sabha elections

Chirag Paswan says he will contest from Bihar's Hajipur as NDA candidate in Lok Sabha elections

Bihar will vote in all the seven phases during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The polling in Hajipur will be in the fifth phase on May 20. Counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 20:36 IST
Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan
Image Source : PTI Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)-Ram Vilas Paswan chief Chirag Paswan has announced that he will contest from Bihar's Hajipur seat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chirag informed that party's Parliamentary board has taken the decision to field him as the National Democratic Party's (NDA) candidate from the Hajipur seat, said a post by LJP on social media platform X.

India Tv - Lok Janshakti Party's post on X, Chirag Paswan

Image Source : @LJP4INDIALok Janshakti Party's post on X

Polling in Bihar will take place in all seven phases during the Lok Sabha elections. 

Voting in Hajipur will be held in phase 5 on May 20. 

ALSO READ Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP announces candidate against ally Apna Dal-K in Mirzapur, changes Noida nominee

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Bihar

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Bihar News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement