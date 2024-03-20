Chirag Paswan says he will contest from Bihar's Hajipur as NDA candidate in Lok Sabha elections

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief Chirag Paswan

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP)-Ram Vilas Paswan chief Chirag Paswan has announced that he will contest from Bihar's Hajipur seat in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Chirag informed that party's Parliamentary board has taken the decision to field him as the National Democratic Party's (NDA) candidate from the Hajipur seat, said a post by LJP on social media platform X.

Polling in Bihar will take place in all seven phases during the Lok Sabha elections.

Voting in Hajipur will be held in phase 5 on May 20.

