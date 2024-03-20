Wednesday, March 20, 2024
     
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP announces candidate against ally Apna Dal-K in Mirzapur, changes Noida nominee

SP-Congress finalised the seat-sharing in Uttar Pradesh in which the grand old party will contest elections on 17 seats, while Akhilesh's party on 63 seats. The Samajwadi Party gave Bhadohi seat to the Trinamool Congress, from where the party made Laliteshpati Tripathi its candidate.

Raju Kumar Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Updated on: March 20, 2024 21:07 IST
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with party leaders
Image Source : PTI SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with party leaders

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday released a candidate list in which it fielded a candidate against ally Apna Dal-K in Mirzapur and changed its Noida nominee.

The fresh list includes:

  • Gautam Buddha Nagar-Rahul Awana
  • Sambhal-Ziaur Rahman Barq
  • Baghpat-Manoj Chaudhary
  • Pilibhit-Bhagwat Saran Gangwar
  • Ghosi-Rajeev Rai
  • Mirzapur-Rajendra S Bind

Earlier, Mahendra Nagar was declared the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

Some leaders met SC chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday seeking to change the candidate.

Interestingly, the ally party of I.N.D.I.A announced to contest elections from Mirzapur yet the Samajwadi Party declared its candidate which may divide anti-BJP votes.

