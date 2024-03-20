Lok Sabha Elections 2024: SP announces candidate against ally Apna Dal-K in Mirzapur, changes Noida nominee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with party leaders

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Wednesday released a candidate list in which it fielded a candidate against ally Apna Dal-K in Mirzapur and changed its Noida nominee.

The fresh list includes:

Gautam Buddha Nagar-Rahul Awana

Sambhal-Ziaur Rahman Barq

Baghpat-Manoj Chaudhary

Pilibhit-Bhagwat Saran Gangwar

Ghosi-Rajeev Rai

Mirzapur-Rajendra S Bind

Earlier, Mahendra Nagar was declared the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha elections.

Some leaders met SC chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday seeking to change the candidate.

Interestingly, the ally party of I.N.D.I.A announced to contest elections from Mirzapur yet the Samajwadi Party declared its candidate which may divide anti-BJP votes.

Also read: Lok Sabha elections: EC directs action against Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje for 'Tamilians' remark