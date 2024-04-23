Congress fields Meira Kumar's son Anshul Avijit from Patna Sahib seat against Ravi Shankar Prasad

Follow us on Image Source : X Congress candidate Anshul Avijit along with his mother and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ahead of the second phase of polling, the Congress on Tuesday fielded Anshul Avijit, the son of former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar, as its candidate for the Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat. He will take on former Union minister and BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who has been renominated by the party to contest from the seat.

"The Central election committee has approved the candidature of Dr Anshul Avijit as Congress candidate to contest the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha from Patna Sahib Parliamentary constituency in Bihar," party general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said in a statement.

Patna Sahib has been BJP's stronghold

The Patna Sahib seat has been a stronghold of the BJP. The party won the seat with a 55 per cent vote share in 2009 and 2014 while it rose to 60 per cent in 2019. While Shatrughan Sinha represented the seat in 2009 and 2014, Ravi Shankar Prasad is the incumbent MP of the constituency.

