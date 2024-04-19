Chirag Paswan pens letter to Tejashwi Yadav over crowd jeering his mother: 'Did not expect this from you'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav and LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: As a video of crowd using foul language against Chirag Paswan’s mother at Tejashwi Yadav’s public meeting in Bihar's Jamui went viral, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief on Friday (April 19) wrote a letter to the RJD leader and sought an “immediate action” over those involved in the incident. Describing Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi like his parents, Paswan said that it was “not expected” from Tejashwi to have remained silent when “abuses” were hurled at him and his family.

He also called Tejashwi his “younger brother” and said that he was disappointed over his inaction when the incident unfolded at the rally “before your eyes”.

Chirag Paswan's letter to Tejashwi Yadav

“I always considered Rabri Devi ji and Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav ji like my parents. I want to bring one thing to your notice that a few days ago, when you were addressing an election meeting in Jamui, some anti-social elements used foul language against me and my family in front of you. Not only this, abusive language was also used which is highly condemnable. I was disappointed when you remained silent on this incident happening before your eyes,” Paswan wrote in the letter.

“I felt even more sad when your party's candidate, being a woman herself, kept ignoring this incident. The people standing in the first row right in front of the stage were shouting and abusing me and my mother and you were standing silently. At that time there was not so much noise on the stage that you could not hear those things. You were standing on the stage and these abusive words were being said at some distance below you,” he added.

The LJP (Ram Vilas) leader also noted that it was inappropriate to use such language or encourage its use for anyone.

“The silence of the leaders in this matter encourages anti-social elements. As public representatives, we all should show decorum so that the people who consider us as their role models behave decently in the future,” he said.

Did not expect this from you: Chirag Paswan

Highlighting his "silence", Paswan said that he did not have this expectation from him and pointed out the differences among the political parties, but added that there should not be animosity.

“I never understood any difference between respected Rabri Devi ji and my mother. In such a situation, I did not expect this from you. I agree that political parties may have different views, there may be differences of opinions but it is not appropriate to have animosity,” he said.

Chirag Paswan takes jungle raj jibe at RJD

Adding more to his letter, Paswan said that the incident “refreshed memories” of jungle raj in Bihar in the 1990s when it was “difficult for mothers and daughters to leave their homes”.

“Women were humiliated and tortured. Today after this incident, you cannot even imagine how painful it is for me as a son to hear such words about my mother. I want you to give a strong message to your party workers and supporters so that in future such language cannot be used not only for me but for any mother or sister living in Bihar,” he said.

“I hope that you will take immediate action against those who insulted my mother,” Paswan concluded.

Earlier, the RJD leader said he did not know what those people in the crowd were saying.

Yadav said, “Had I known about it, I would have definitely stopped them. Who would be so stupid to permit such behaviour at election rallies? We too have been the target of abuses at many gatherings of our opponents.”

