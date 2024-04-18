'I am hurt...': Chirag Paswan on abusive language used against his mother at RJD rally | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Expressing disappointment over the use of such language against his mother Veena Paswan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday said that he was 'hurt' as RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav did not oppose the abuses being hurled at his mother.

In a video circulating widely on social media, the crowd was observed directing insults towards Chirag Paswan's mother at a rally in Bihar while Tejashwi Yadav was present. The incident occurred at a rally organized by former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in the Jamui constituency.

Here's what Chirag Paswan said

"I am hurt that the leader in front of whom my family and I were abused is my younger brother. Allegations have been levelled against me several times that despite being a part of the NDA, I go soft on Lalu Yadav and his family. I will have a direct contest with them on the political stage but there are a few familial decorums that originated from the times of my father," said the LJP leader.

"My father and Lalu Yadav remained friends, so I have such relations with that family. I have always upheld the dignity of those relations. I opposed them politically but never escalated it to the family...I am sad that when my family was being abused, my younger brother was on the stage. For me, Rabri Devi is my mother. I would have given a befitting reply had someone used such language for her or my sisters Misa Bharti and Rohini Acharya...But my younger brother stayed silent. How did he not hear it? Just for politics, to win elections - that too for just one seat," he added.

Paswan further said that for him, there is no difference between Yadav’s mother and his. “If I were at his place, I would have given a reply. I don’t think any family man would take this abuse. It is high time now that we start respecting women,” he said.

Pashupati Paras condemns incident

RLJP president and Ram Vilas Paswan's brother, Pashupati Kumar Paras expressed strong disapproval of the use of vulgar and disrespectful language against his sister-in-law. He demanded strong action against the perpetrators.

Condemning the abuses, Pashupati Paras in an X post said, "We strongly condemn the incident of using indecent and abusive language about our Bhabhi Ji in Tejashwi Yadav's rally in Jamui. This type of language is not forgivable." "I demand from the Bihar government to take concrete action as soon as possible by filing an FIR against such anti-social elements," he added.

Senior BJP leader and in-charge of Bihar, Vinod Tawde, posted on X: “The way abusive words were used for NDA ally Paswan's mother in Tejashwi Yadav's rally is extremely condemnable. What is even more shameful is that Tejashwi did not stop them even though he was on the stage.”

Accusing the RJD of stooping to low-level politics, he alleged that the opposition INDIA bloc never respected women.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary also condemned the incident. “This has exposed the mindset of RJD leaders…The incident happened in front of Tejashwi Yadav. The matter will be examined by the authorities concerned and strict action will be taken against the culprits,” Chaudhary said.

Tejashwi Yadav reacts

The RJD leader said he did not know what those people in the crowd were saying. “Had I known about it, I would have definitely stopped them. Who would be so stupid to permit such behaviour at election rallies?” he added.

“We too have been the target of abuses at many gatherings of our opponents,” he claimed.

Meanwhile, RJD Jamui Lok Sabha seat candidate Archana Ravidas claimed it to be a 'pre-planned' act, committed by the opposition to spoil the image of the party. "It looks pre-planned. In the video, only this part was highlighted, but the person who said it could not be seen. Our opposition has done this in a pre-planned manner due to fear of loss and to spoil our image. If the opposition party has got this done, then we condemn it. We demand an inquiry into it and action should be taken" Archana Ravidas said.

