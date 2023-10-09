Lalu takes on opponents of caste census, says they're against social equality, proportionate representation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav

In a veiled attack on BJP, RJD chief Lalu Prasad on Monday said that those who opposed the caste census are against the humanistic principles of social, economic and political equality and proportionate representation. He is critical of those who support and perpetuate any form of inequality and discrimination based on birthright superiority.

Lalu Prasad's remarks were made in the context of the caste survey conducted in Bihar. The caste survey revealed that OBCs and EBCs constitute a whopping 63 per cent of the state’s total population.

What Lalu Yadav said?

The former Chief Minister and one of the prominent leaders who emerged during the Mandal wave of the 1990s made this declaration in a social media post in Hindi. He claimed that those opposed to it "do not have an iota of a sense of justice" and "wish to maintain their caste supremacy, from birth till death, by eating into the rights of others".

"Those who oppose a caste-based census are against the principles of humanity, social, economic, and political equality, and proportional representation. Such people lack even a trace of justice in their character. People who support any form of inequality and discrimination based on birthright superiority want to maintain their alleged superiority by depriving others of their rights. Treating cancer cannot be done by simply taking a headache remedy," he said in a post on X.

Findings of caste survey

According to the data released here by Development Commissioner Vivek Singh, Bihar’s total population is a little above 13.07 crore, of which the Extremely Backward Classes constitute the largest social segment (36 per cent) followed by the Other Backward Classes (27.13 per cent).

Dalits, also known as Scheduled Castes (SCs) accounted for 19.65 per cent and the Scheduled Tribes (STs) 1.68 per cent. The general (unreserved) category comprise 15.52 per cent of the total population in the state.

Yadavs, the OBC group and the community to which RJD leader and Nitish Kumar’s Deputy Tejashwi Yadav belongs constitute 14.27 per cent of the state’s population. Brahmins make up 3.66 per cent, Musahars 3 per cent, Kurmis 2.87 per cent and Bhumihars 2.86 per cent.

The Bihar government began the survey of households in January this year and the second phase of the census commenced on April 15. The exercise was completed on August 13 this year.

