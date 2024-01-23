'Right decision': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar welcomes Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pays tribute to Jannayak Karpoori Thakur. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday welcomed Centre's decision to honour former CM Karpoori Thakur with India's highest civilian award -- Bharat Ratna -- saying it's a right decision, CM's office said in a statement."

The Chief Minister has expressed his heartfelt happiness on the announcement of Bharat Ratna being given to Karpoori Thakur and called it a right decision. The Chief Minister said that the highest civilian honour to late Karpoori Thakur on his 100th birth anniversary (on January 24) will create positive sentiments among the Dalits, deprived and neglected sections, his office said.

The Bihar government has been demanding this honour for Karpoori Thakur for long... today, this honour given to him makes him happy a years old demand of JDU has been fulfilled, the statement mentioned.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also expressed his delight over government's decision to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur.

Bihar BJP chief Samrat Choudhary said, "This is a historic decision. Thanks to the Prime Minister. By conferring the Bharat Ratna on 'Gudri Ka Laal', freedom fighter and former Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur, PM Modi's government has enhanced the pride of Bihar..."

“It is a great day for the people Bihar that Government of India has announced the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for ‘Jannayak’ Karpoori Thakur. Thakur, hailing from Bihar, was the son of the soil who defeated poverty and worked for society. I thank PM Modi and President of India for this commendable decision,” said BJP national spokesperson Shahnawaz Hussain.

On Karpoori Thakur being awarded the Bharat Ratna, Union Minister Nityanand Rai said, "...First of all, I would like to express gratitude to PM Narendra Modi. Karpoori Thakur's entire life was dedicated to the poor and deprived... Those who do politics in his name never thought for him, they just did politics in his name. Parties formed government with Congress but Karpoori Thakur did not get the honour..."

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "For this much-awaited decision, I express my gratitude. Awarding Karpoori Thakur with Bharat Ratna is an honour of the poor, the backward of the country..."

"Narendra Modi has done that historic work which no other PM could do till date. Son of an OBC - Narendra Modi - has honoured a crusader of OBC with the Bharat Ratna. Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav used to demand the Bharat Ratna but why could they not do it when they were Union Ministers. Narendra Modi is fulfilling the dreams of Karpoori Thakur...," BJP MP Sushil Modi said.

RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari said, "Central Government decided to award Bharat Ratna to Karpoori Thakur. The BJP was verbally abusing him while he was alive and did not remember him for 9 years. Our party and leader Lalu Yadav were demanding Bharat Ratna for him continuously. Now that elections are near, they are remembering Karpoori Thakur and awarded him the Bharat Ratna. They are remembering him for votes..."

