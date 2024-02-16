Bihar: Clash breaks out between two communities in Darbhanga over idol immersion

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Clash breaks out in Darbhanga over idol immersion

Clashes broke out between two communities in Bihar's Darbhanga over the issue of idol immersion on Thursday night, officials said. The incident took place in Muria village of Darbhanga district.

According to officials, stone pelting took place as well following the clash over the confusion from where to turn the idols on the road. They further said that some people received minor injuries. Some houses were also torn down during the clashes, the police said.

"In Muriya panchayat, a clash broke out between two communities during statue immersion... We had talks with both parties and the due work of the immersion has been completed... The clash began on from where to turn the idols on the road... There has been stone pelting... Some sheds of homes have been torn down... There have been minor injuries," said Rajeev Raushan, Darbhanga DM.

Meanwhile, investigations are underway to get to the root of the incident.

Further details are awaited.

