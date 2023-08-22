ISRO scientist, part of Chandrayaan-3 team, parents offer prayers for successful landing on Moon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Parents of ISRO scientist, Sudhanshu Kumar, who is part of Chandrayaan-3 team, offer prayers for mission's success.

Chandrayaan-3 landing: ISRO scientist and member of Chandrayaan-3 team, Sudhanshu Kumar's parents offered prayers for the successful landing of India's third lunar mission. Chandrayaan-3 is scheduled to attempt a soft landing on moon on Wednesday (August 23) between 5:15-6:15 pm.

At a time when the entire country is eager about the successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon, parents of ISRO scientist Sudhanshu Kumar, who is a part of Chandrayaan 3 team offered prayers for mission's success.

ISRO scientist Sudhanshu Kumar is a resident of Kharkhura locality in Bihar's Gaya district. Sudhanshu's father runs a flour mill (Atta Chakki) business.

His father Mahendra Prasad, who runs a floor mill business, said that they never prayed for Sudhanshu's studies, job or career, but they were offering prayers and wishing for the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on moon, which is a proud moment for the entire country.

Sudhanshu joined ISRO as a scientist in September 2021. Posted in Sriharikota, Sudhanshu is part of Chandrayaan 3 launch vehicle.

A team of 30 people were involved in the making of the launch vehicles of which Sudhanshu is a part. The work of taking the satellite to the orbit is done by the launch vehicle.

