Haryana, UP schools to live telecast historic Chandrayaan-3 landing on moon

Chandrayaan 3 live streaming tomorrow, August 23 in all state run schools of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh

All state run schools in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana will organise Chandrayaan 3 moon live streaming. All schools will especially open up on August 23 for the viewing for an hour in the evening.

The Government schools of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh will open for the first time in the evening on Wednesday, August 23. The live landing of Chandrayaan 3 will be shown to school children. The state governments have issued an order to all schools. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also address the nation during the program. Schools will be open from 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm.

The Chandrayaan 3 moon landing process will be telecasted on ISRO website, Youtube Channel, DD National on August 23 at 5.27 PM. The information has been shared by the education ministry.