Bihar: Three arrested for looting petrol pump in Bhagalpur

Bihar news: Police in Bihar's Bhagalpur today (July 21) traced down and arrested three persons who looted a petrol pump in the district's Nawgachhia in May month, an official said.

SP, Nawgachhia, Sushant Kumar Saroj said that four accused went to Siliguri for enjoyment and spent all their money. While returning, they have no money and a shortage of fuel in their SUV.

"The accused hatched a plan to loot the fuel station. They went to Pawan Baba Chakmaida fuel station on May 10 at 1 am and asked an employee to fill the tank. When he did so and demanded Rs 7,589, they took one of the employees, Krishna Prakash, hostage at knife point and robbed him of Rs 11,000. They also went to the counter and robbed Rs 22,600 from employee and fled from there," Saroj said.

“On the written complaint of Sanjiv Kumar, we registered an FIR against unknown persons on May 10. During the analysis of CCTV, we traced the vehicle on the basis of registration number and reached the doorsteps of the accused to arrest them,” he added.

“The accused are identified as Sparsh Anurag, who works in a prominent hotel of Patna, Priyanshu Kumar is preparing for the CA exams, and Subham Kumar, a history sheeter who went to jail for cheating. We have also recovered a Pajero SUV, an Apple i-Phone, three other phones and Rs 5,000,” the SP said.

(With IANS inputs)

