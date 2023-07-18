Anything for love! Girlfriend cuts off power supply of entire village in Bihar to meet lover

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE Girlfriend cuts off power supply of entire village in Bihar to meet lover

In a bizarre incident, a girlfriend used to cut off the electricity of the entire Bettiah village in Bihar at night to meet her lover away from the prying eyes of the villagers. The matter came to light when the lover went to meet his girlfriend.

The villagers caught both of them red-handed following which the girlfriend got entangled with the people of the village. When the villagers came to know about this, they thrashed the lover with his belt.

The girl tried to save her lover

Some youths together thrashed the lover with his belt while the girl kept trying to save him. The whole matter is said to be related to love affair. The video of the beating has also surfaced. The incident is in a village in Nautan police station area. It became a topic of discussion when the video went viral. In the video, the youth holding the lover is abusing and beating him with a belt. The girlfriend is trying to save her boyfriend from being killed.

Reconciliation between the families of the lover and the beloved

Taking action in the case, the police have caught three boys fighting on the basis of the video. At the same time, a settlement has been reached between the families of the lover and the girlfriend. The relatives of the girlfriend and boyfriend told that both are going to get married soon. At the same time, Nautan police station chief Khalid Akhtar told that the matter is of a love affair. Further action is being taken.

