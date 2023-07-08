Bihar: Two die after consuming spurious liquor in East Champaran district

Saturday, July 08, 2023
     
Bihar liquor deaths: The deceased have been identified as Gauri Shankar Ram, an ex-Army jawan from Ghograha Barriya village, and Umesh Patel, a native of Dhawahi village.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma East Champaran (Bihar) Updated on: July 08, 2023 22:36 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Two people die after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar's East Champaran district.

Bihar liquor deaths: Two persons died in Bihar’s East Champaran district after consuming spurious liquor. The deceased have been identified as Gauri Shankar Ram, an ex-Army jawan from Ghograha Barriya village, and Umesh Patel, a native of Dhawahi village.

“Gauri Shankar was my uncle. He consumed liquor on Friday and complained of stomach ache and vomiting. We admitted him to the hospital where he died on Friday night," said a relative of the deceased.

Umesh Patel also consumed liquor on Friday and was admitted to a private hospital, where he breathed his last.

“We have received information about two deaths. We have constituted a team headed by ASP Shree Raj to investigate the matter. Raids are on to nab the suppliers of spurious liquor,” said Kantesh Kumar Mishra, SP of Motihari (East Champaran).

(With agencies inputs)

