Bihar: From Alexander to Alok Baba, how Russian national landed in Nalanda jail

A Russian national, identified as Alexander alias Alok Baba, was arrested from Nalanda, officials said on Thursday. Police apprehended him from the meditation center in Nalanda. The visa recovered from him has been overwritten as 2024 instead of 2020. Surprisingly, he held an Aadhaar card with the address of Bengal, while he is a resident of Russia.

The matter came to light when he came to Nalanda on July 3 and visited the meditation centre at Mahavihar and participated in a 10-day training at Mahavihar Institute. On being demanded an original copy of his passport and visa, he showed photo copies of all documents.

During the investigation, it was found that the visa he had was expired way back in 2020, which was a tourist visa for only 3 months. But, somehow, he faked his visa till 2023.

Mahavihar management informed the Nalanda police station about the Russian man. The probing official said the accused has been living in India for the last three years with the help of fake documents. A mobile phone, camera and many documents were seized from him.

Changed his name as Alok Baba

After being caught by the police, the Russian citizen told that he came to India in 2020 on a tourist visa for 3 months, during that time there was a lockdown due to Corona and he got stuck and started living in Bengal by changing his name to Alok Baba. He confessed that he arranged an Aadhaar card at the address in Bengal. At present, the police are interrogating him.

Rajgir DSP Pradeep Kumar said information was given by the Mahavihar centre that a Russian national who held fake documents was present there.

(Report by Shiv Kumar)

