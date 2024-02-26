Bihar: Nine killed in truck-jeep-motorcycle collision in Kaimur, CM condoles deaths

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The authorities order an inquiry into the matter

At least nine people, including two women, were killed in a major road accident involving the collision of three vehicles in Bihar's Kaimur district on Sunday night.

According to the police, nine people lost their lives in a collision between a truck, a jeep and a motorcycle took place on GT Road near Devkali village in Mohania police station area, Kaimur.

"According to eyewitnesses, the accident took place when a jeep, carrying eight people, including two women, first hit a motorcycle while travelling in the same direction. It seems that the driver had lost control over the jeep, leading to the collision," Mohania DSP Dilip Kumar said.

Subsequently, both the jeep and the bike veered into the opposite lane, where a speeding truck collided with them, resulting in the deaths of all nine people, including the motorcyclist, at the spot, he added.

The truck driver fled after the accident, the official said.

The truck has been seized and further investigation is underway, he said, adding the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that no other persons have sustained injuries in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Bihar Chief Minister's Office, in a statement issued late on Sunday night condoled the demises.

The statement read, "The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed his deep anguish at the horrific road accident near Mohania in Kaimur and offered his condolences to the bereaved families."

The CM directed senior officials of the district administration to provide all necessary medical support to the injured, the statement added.

Senior officials of the district administration also reached the spot.

