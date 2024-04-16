Bihar: Seven killed, one injured after tempo collides with crane operating for Patna Metro project

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Badly damaged auto from accident site

Seven people died and one got injured in a collision between a crane and an auto in Bihar's capital Patna, said officials on Tuesday.

There were a total of eight people in the auto. A Nepali citizen is also among the dead. The condition of one injured, who was admitted to PMCH hospital in Patna, is critical. The accident occurred around 4 am on Tuesday morning.

According to the sources, the Metro management's negligence came to light after the accident. The crane was operating at night, but there was no guard present at the spot.

After the accident, the driver fled from the spot with the crane.

The incident took place in the Kankarbagh police station area of Patna New Bypass. An auto collided with a crane working on the metro bypass at Ram Lakhan Path. The auto was coming from the old bus stand, in which 8 people were traveling. Three people traveling in the auto died on the spot, while four others died during treatment. The condition of one person remains critical.

Negligence of Patna Metro

There was no guard present near the crane working for Patna Metro and after the accident, the crane driver ran away with his machine. The driver did not even inform anyone about the incident.

Ater the accident, when the CCTV footage of the incident was examined, it was found that the auto had collided with the crane, which was working for the metro project.

Pinky Saran, Laxman Das (resident of Jalesar Dham, Nepal) and Upendra Kumar Baitha were residents of Prempur Patari village were among the victims. The identity of the three other deceased is not yet known.



At present, the crane and driver engaged in metro work is on run. All seven bodies have been sent to Patna (PMCH) Medical College.

(Report by Bittu Kumar)