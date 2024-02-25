Bihar records 20 times increase in dog bite incidents: Economic Survey

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Bihar has witnessed a more than 20 times hike in dog bites cases in comparison to the previous year, according to data released by the state’s latest economic survey. The state government released the Bihar Economic Survey (2023-24) which identified dog bite as the "most prevalent disease" in the state. According to the report, a total of 2,07,181 people suffered dog bites in the year 2022-23 whereas the total number was just 9,809 in the year 2021-22.

Analysis of the data revealed that on average, 600 people become victims of dog bites in Bihar every day. The second most prevalent disease in the state, as per the report, was malaria. The state witnessed 45,532 cases of malaria in 2022-23, the report said.

However, the report did not mention the number of rabies cases usually transmitted by a bite from an infected animal, including dogs.

What does the WHO report say?

According to a World Health Organisation report, "Dogs are the main source of human rabies deaths, contributing up to 99 per cent of all rabies transmissions to humans. The incubation period for rabies is typically 2-3 months but may vary from one week to one year, depending on factors such as the location of virus entry and the viral load."

As per the report, state capital Patna reported a total of 22,599 incidents of dog bites, highest in Bihar in the year 2022-23, followed by Nalanda (17,074), Gopalganj (15,253), Vaishali (13,110), West Champaran (11,291), East Champaran (9,975), Madhubani (8,401), Araria (6,710).

Nawada district reported 6,234 cases of dog bites followed by Sitamarhi (6,198), Jamui (5,851), Jehanabad (5,683), Bhojpur (5,323), Madhepura (5,169) and Darbhanga (5,023).

The districts that witnessed less than 2,000 reported dog bite incidents in 2022-23 include Kaimur (33), Aurangabad (435), Buxar (686), Muzaffarpur (1,258) and Khagaria (1,916).

Dog goes on biting spree

In January 2023, a stray dog allegedly went on a biting spree and attacked more than 80 people in Bihar's Arrah in Bhojpur district.

