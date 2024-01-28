Vijay Kumar Sinha becomes Bihar's new Deputy CM: A journey from aggressive Speaker to LoP

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Patna: Vijay Kumar Sinha became deputy chief minister.

As Nitish Kumar's JD(U) aligned with the NDA to forge a new government in Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha became deputy chief minister from the BJP. Sinha, who was serving as the Leader of the Opposition (LoP), was elected as the deputy leader of the BJP legislature party on Sunday.

Political background

Vijay Kumar Sinha, a Bhumihar leader and civil engineer, became the BJP's first-ever Speaker in Bihar after the party's alliance with the JD(U) in 2020. His selection was perceived as a move to appease the upper caste leadership within the party.

Political rise

Despite competition from seasoned BJP veterans like Nand Kishore Yadav and Prem Kumar, Sinha secured the Speaker's position due to his three consecutive terms as MLA and prior role as the labor resources minister.

Leadership style

As Speaker, Sinha demonstrated resilience, not yielding to pressure from Nitish Kumar or the opposition RJD, solidifying his position within the BJP.

Controversies

Sinha faced criticism in 2021 for his handling of an incident involving the roughing up of opposition MLAs on the Assembly premises. Additionally, clashes with CM Nitish Kumar over issues like police action in Lakhisarai and omitting Nitish's name from invitations strained relations.

Shift to LoP

When the JD (U) formed the Mahagathbandhan government with the RJD and Congress, the BJP appointed Sinha as the Leader of the Opposition, signaling confidence in his ability to counter both Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav.

Expected deputy CM role

Vijay Kumar Sinha, known for his forceful presentation of the party's stance, is anticipated to become one of the two deputy chief ministers in the new Bihar government, showcasing the BJP's strategic leadership choices.

As Sinha's political journey unfolds, his role as Bihar's deputy CM is poised to bring new dynamics to the state's political landscape.