Rohtas: One jawan dead, 4 injured after Bihar minister Jama Khan's escort vehicle meets with accident

An escort vehicle of Bihar Minister Jama Khan met with an accident late at night in Rohtas, said the officials on Tuesday. One soldier died and 4 others got seriously injured. The accident took place in the Parasathua police station area, near Rupi Dam village. The vehicle belonged to Rohtas Police.

Driver - a home guard jawan - Jamaluddin Khan has died in this accident, while soldiers Ramesh Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Archana Kumari and Rani Kumari are seriously injured, they added. The injured are undergoing treatment at Sasaram Sadar Hospital.

Bihar Minority Welfare Minister Mohammad Jama Khan was returning from Kaimur to Patna when the accident happened.

The accident happened late on Monday night when the escort vehicle overturned near Rupi Dam village on NH 30.

What did SP Rohtas say?

Giving information about the matter, SP Rohtas Vineet Kumar said that information has been received about the accident of the escort vehicle of Rohtas Police Line in Kochas area. In the accident, one home guard driver died and 4 policemen are undergoing treatment. Their condition is out of danger.

