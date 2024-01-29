Bihar: No-confidence motion notice against Assembly Speaker in new NDA govt’s first blow to RJD

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

A day after the NDA government was formed in Bihar, BJP leader Nand Kishore Yadav has given a notice of no-confidence motion to the Assembly Secretary against the Speaker of the state Assembly Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is an RJD MLA. Yadav said in the notice that since the new government has come to power, the new House does not have confidence in the present Speaker. The notice also has former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, former Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad, JDU's Vinay Kumar Choudhary, Ratnesh Sada and many other MLAs as signitaries.

The new House order

Notably, after Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP yesterday, the House order underwent a change, according to which, the NDA now has 128 MLAs while the Opposition (Mahagathbandhan) has 114 MLAs, whereas AIMIM MLA Akhtarul Iman does not belong to any alliance.

What does the rule say?

There is a resolution to remove the Speaker under Rule 110 of the Procedure and Conduct of Business Rules of the Assembly. According to the arrangement, the Speaker against whom the no-confidence motion has been brought will not sit on the Speaker's chair during the proceedings, i.e. will not preside over the House.

Nitish Kumar quits I.N.D.I.A bloc

In a major jolt to the I.N.D.I.A bloc, Nitish Kumar walked out of the Opposition’s grand alliance on Sunday (January 28) and rejoined its previous ally NDA, with months to go for the Lok Sabha elections.

Nitish’s step drew sharp reactions from the Opposition leaders who said that the people of Bihar will teach him a lesson in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections this year and Assembly polls next year.

However, they denied suffering any blow due to Nitish Kumar’s surprising move and said that the INDI alliance stands strong and will contest unitedly against the BJP-led NDA in the general elections.

