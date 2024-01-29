Sharad Pawar hits out at Nitish Kumar for ‘shifting loyalties’, says people will teach him a lesson

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sharad Pawar and Nitish Kumar

Reacting to the Bihar crisis that ended in Nitish Kumar quitting the I.N.D.I.A bloc, NCP president Sharad Pawar on Sunday (January 28) said that people will give a befitting reply to the politics of “frequently shifting loyalties” being displayed by the JDU chief. Releasing a video statement, Pawar, one of the senior-most leaders of the Opposition’s grand alliance, said that it was Nitish who had initiated the process to bring the anti-BJP parties together and invited them to Patna.

Pawar expresses surprise over turn of events

"Whatever happened in Patna, such a situation was never seen before in such a short period of time...I remember it was Nitish Kumar who had called all the non-BJP parties to Patna...His role was also similar but what happened in the last 10-15 days that he left this ideology and today he joined BJP and formed the government," he said.

“...In the last 10 days, it did not seem that he would take such a step. On the contrary, he was playing a role against BJP. Don't know what happened suddenly, but the public will definitely teach him a lesson for his role in future,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Nitish Kumar, Sharad Pawar said that the Bihar Chief Minister has made record of sorts in shifting loyalties.

"This has never happened before. Earlier the phrase 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' became famous in Haryana," he said.

Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

The JDU chief, who submitted his resignation as Bihar CM yesterday ending a spate of speculations lately, took oath as the Chief Minister for the record ninth time, this time in alliance with his former ally BJP. He ditched the Mahagathbandhan and the Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc and rejoined hands with the BJP whom he had dumped less than 18 months ago. Eight leaders from the new alliance took oath as ministers.

Nitish Kumar, after the swearing-in ceremony, said that there is no question of quitting the NDA again.

(With inputs from agencies)

