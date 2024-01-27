I.N.D.I.A bloc on verge of breaking, Congress humiliated Nitish Kumar: JDU launches attack amid Bihar crisis

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Bihar political crisis: As shadows of suspicion casts over the future of Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A bloc amid rifts in various states, JD(U) leader KC Tyagi on Saturday (January 27) said that the grand alliance is “on the verge of breaking” due to “irresponsible and obstinate attitude of Congress”. Tyagi alleged that the grand old party had “humiliated” Nitish Kumar who was one of the first leaders to have spearheaded the formation of the 28-party bloc. He also slammed Congress over the delay in seat-sharing and said that the hope with which the grouping was set up has been shattered.

“INDIA alliance is on the verge of breaking due to the irresponsible and obstinate attitude of Congress. Congress has humiliated Nitish ji. There is one and a half month left for the elections but till date there is no leader in the alliance, nor seat sharing. The hope with which the alliance was formed has been shattered. The alliance is over in Punjab, Bihar and Bengal,” Tyagi said.

JDU on Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet on seat-sharing

Reacting to Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav’s tweet announcing alliance with Congress on 11 seats in Uttar Pradesh, Tyagi said, “KC Tyagi said on Akhilesh Yadav's tweet. This is a matter between those two parties. Until yesterday there was zero alliance in UP. Akhilesh Yadav had expressed his doubts. His spirit is gone”.

Bihar political turmoil

Bihar politics is witnessing yet another turmoil, this time too, triggered by Nitish Kumar’s silence on his next move, amid speculations of his exit from the I.N.D.I.A bloc. Speculations have been rife in the political corridors that he would rejoin the NDA, ditching the Opposition ranks, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections and a formal announcement in this regard could be made anytime soon.

The BJP, which had announced that its doors are shut for Nitish Kumar, after he allegedly betrayed the party the last time by rejoining hands with Lalu Yadav’s RJD in 2022, hinted that the party could welcome him once again into the NDA fold. Sushil Modi, a senior BJP leader, said that no doors are permanently closed in politics and can be opened if needed.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ | Situation 'very positive' regarding alliance: Chirag Paswan after meeting Amit Shah, Nadda | LIVE

ALSO READ | RJD MLAs in a huddle at Rabri Devi's residence, may withdraw support from Nitish's govt: Sources