Bihar LIVE updates: Is Nitish Kumar to switch sides again? Amit Shah to hold key meeting in Delhi

Is Bihar going to witness another government change? Speculations are rife that Nitish Kumar may leave the Mahagathbandhan in the state and once again switch sides to align with the BJP, ahead of Lok Sabha elections due for April-May this year.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: January 25, 2024 18:58 IST
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief
Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar with Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in Patna (File photo)

Bihar Political Twist LIVE Updates: Bihar may witness another political twist as speculations are rife that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may once again switch sides and align with the BJP. Sources have said that Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi have left for Delhi and all three leaders are coming to Delhi on the same flight. Sources also said that RJD MLAs have started arriving at Rabri Devi's residence as everything does not appear to be well between Mahagathbandhan in Bihar including Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) and Congress.

  • Jan 25, 2024 6:53 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nitish Kumar not leaving INDIA bloc, says Sanjay Raut

    Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, meanwhile, has said that Nitish Kumar is not going anywhere and will remain in the I.N.D.I.A bloc.

  • Jan 25, 2024 6:46 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary, Sushil Modi likely to meet Amit Shah today

    BJP Bihar President Samrat Chaudhary and party leader Sushil Modi are likely to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah today, sources have said as all does not seems to be well in Bihar's Mahagathbandhan.

    Meanwhile, Bihar BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde, who is in Chandigarh, has been asked to reach Delhi.

  • Jan 25, 2024 6:44 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Bihar BJP leaders rush to Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah

    In another development, sources said Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi have left for Delhi and all three leaders are coming to Delhi on the same flight, fueling the speculation about another twist in Bihar politics. READ MORE

  • Jan 25, 2024 6:43 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Rohini Acharya deletes tweets targeting Nitish Kumar

    Lalu Yadav's second daughter Rohini Acharya has deleted her recent tweets in which she indirectly hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar after latter's remark on dynastic politics. READ MORE

  • Jan 25, 2024 6:42 PM (IST) Posted by Shashwat Bhandari

    Nitish Kumar holds key meeting with JDU leaders in Patna

    Bihar may witness another political twist ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due to be held in April-May this year as rumours are doing the rounds that Nitish Kumar may break the Mahagathbandhan in the state and once again align with the BJP. 

    A key meeting of Janata Dal (United) leaders was held at Nitish Kumar's residence in Patna earlier today.

