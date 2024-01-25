Bihar LIVE updates: Is Nitish Kumar to switch sides again? Amit Shah to hold key meeting in Delhi

Bihar Political Twist LIVE Updates: Bihar may witness another political twist as speculations are rife that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may once again switch sides and align with the BJP. Sources have said that Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary and JD(U) General Secretary KC Tyagi have left for Delhi and all three leaders are coming to Delhi on the same flight. Sources also said that RJD MLAs have started arriving at Rabri Devi's residence as everything does not appear to be well between Mahagathbandhan in Bihar including Janata Dal (United), Rashtriya Lok Dal (RJD) and Congress.