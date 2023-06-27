Early salary for Bihar govt employees this month | HERE is why

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Early salary for Bihar govt employees this month

Bakrid 2023: The Nitish government in Bihar has decided to pay salaries to its employees by June 28 in view of the Bakrid festival. The state government will also provide pensions to pensioners by tomorrow. The Finance Department has issued an order regarding this.

The decision of the Bihar government will have a big impact, especially on those people who belong to the Muslim community. The festival of Bakrid is a reminder of the values of faith, humility, and selflessness which are very integral to Islamic beliefs.

‘Fulfilled wish of minority government employees’

Announcing the decision, State Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said that minority government employees in the state want to release their pay before Bakrid. He further said that it has been a tradition that whether it is Durga Puja or Chhath Puja if it falls at the beginning of the month, the salary is paid in advance so that the employees can celebrate the festival well.

About Eid-ul-Adha

The festival of Eid-ul-Adha will be celebrated on June 29, 2023. Also known as the 'festival of sacrifice', it marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage. It is celebrated as a commemoration of Prophet Abraham's willingness to sacrifice everything for God. They may sacrifice a sheep or goat and share the meat with family members, neighbours and the poor. Many Muslims feel that they have a duty to ensure that all Muslims can enjoy a meat-based meal during this holiday.